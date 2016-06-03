Green Beans with Toasted Nuts

Toasted nuts are a simple way to embellish green beans. If you have hazelnut or walnut oil on hand, use it in place of the olive oil to enhance the nutty flavor.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

  • Cook beans in a large pot of boiling salted water until just tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over low heat. Add nuts and cook, stirring, until golden, about 1 minute. Return the reserved beans to the pot and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 8.6g; dietary fiber 3.4g; sugars 3.8g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 783.6IU; vitamin c 14.1mg; folate 41.5mcg; calcium 46.5mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 34.3mg; potassium 264.7mg; sodium 152.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 vegetable
1 fat (mono)
