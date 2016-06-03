Green Beans with Toasted Nuts
Toasted nuts are a simple way to embellish green beans. If you have hazelnut or walnut oil on hand, use it in place of the olive oil to enhance the nutty flavor.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 8.6g; dietary fiber 3.4g; sugars 3.8g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 783.6IU; vitamin c 14.1mg; folate 41.5mcg; calcium 46.5mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 34.3mg; potassium 264.7mg; sodium 152.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable
1 fat (mono)