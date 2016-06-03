Raspberry-Cranberry Chutney

As fast as a chutney can be, adding raspberries to cranberry sauce makes a more interesting--and tasty--accompaniment to a holiday roast or in a turkey sandwich.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1995

total:
20 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine raspberries, cranberries, marmalade, shallots, vinegar, ginger and allspice in a saucepan; bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture has thickened, about 7 minutes. Serve warm or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
29 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 7.8g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 6.1g; vitamin a iu 34.5IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; folate 1.6mcg; calcium 5.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1mg; potassium 27.2mg; sodium 5.4mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 carbohydrate
