Cranberry-Raspberry Sauce

Fruit juice is the base of this quick raspberry sauce that goes well with fresh fruit, frozen yogurt or a slice of pound cake.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1995

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring juice to a boil in a large saucepan or skillet over high heat. Cook until reduced to about 2/3 cup, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together kirsch (or orange liqueur) and cornstarch in a small bowl; whisk into the sauce and cook until it has thickened and become clear again. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in raspberries; let stand briefly until the berries have thawed. Serve warm or cool.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
23 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 4.1g; vitamin c 2.5mg; calcium 3.5mg; iron 0.1mg; potassium 39.6mg; sodium 1.3mg.
Exchanges:

free food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022