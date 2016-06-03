Raspberry Applesauce

Simplicity itself, applesauce from a jar becomes quite special when warmed and laced with raspberries.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1995

total:
10 mins
Servings:
2

  • Stir together applesauce and raspberries in a small microwaveable bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave on High power until heated through, about 1 1/2 minutes. Stir gently to avoid breaking down the raspberries. (Alternatively, warm applesauce in a small saucepan over medium heat. Remove from the heat and stir in raspberries; let stand until they are thawed.)

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 18.3g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 13.1g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 35.4IU; vitamin c 31.5mg; folate 3.7mcg; calcium 10.2mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 3.7mg; potassium 132.9mg; sodium 2.4mg.
1 fruit
