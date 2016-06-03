Tagliatelle with Green Beans & Tomatoes

Cook tagliatelle (or fettuccine) in a large pot of boiling salted water until just tender, 8 to 10 minutes or according to package directions. Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta-cooking water and drain the rest. Return the tagliatelle to the cooking pot. Add the sauce and toss, adding a little of the reserved pasta-cooking water if needed to help the sauce coat the noodles. Transfer to warm plates. Top each serving with ricotta salata (or feta).