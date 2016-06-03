Tagliatelle with Green Beans & Tomatoes

The green beans in this dish are cooked a very long time until they are soft enough to be twirled easily with the pasta. Fresh garlic, crushed red pepper and tangy cheese add lots of flavor.

Janet Fletcher
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1995

2 hrs
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add red-pepper flakes and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds to release their fragrance. Add tomatoes, increase heat to medium-high and saute, stirring often, until the tomatoes break down and begin to form a sauce, about 10 minutes.

  • Add beans, broth (or water), salt and pepper. Stir to coat the beans, cover and adjust the heat to maintain a bare simmer. Cook until the beans are very tender, 1 1/2 to 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Stir often near the end of cooking to prevent scorching. (The cooking time will vary depending on the thickness of the beans.) Taste and adjust seasonings.

  • Cook tagliatelle (or fettuccine) in a large pot of boiling salted water until just tender, 8 to 10 minutes or according to package directions. Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta-cooking water and drain the rest. Return the tagliatelle to the cooking pot. Add the sauce and toss, adding a little of the reserved pasta-cooking water if needed to help the sauce coat the noodles. Transfer to warm plates. Top each serving with ricotta salata (or feta).

340 calories; protein 14.9g; carbohydrates 63.5g; dietary fiber 11.7g; sugars 5.8g; fat 5.4g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 4.4mg; vitamin a iu 257.1IU; vitamin c 4.9mg; folate 43.8mcg; calcium 106mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 109mg; potassium 326.3mg; sodium 257.1mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
4 starch, 1 vegetable
