Freeze in portions I grow basil and make a largish quantity, then freeze in portions. So handy to pull out as a dip for guests or to coat chicken prior to grilling to make a standard meal a little special. Add a little lemon juice to stop the pesto going black as soon as air hits it. (Still tastes the same, but I wouldn't put it in front of guests once it has darkened) Pros: So handy to have in the freezer; use as dip, a spread, a pizza sauce, or spread on chicken and grill Cons: Basil tends to darken quickly