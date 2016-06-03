Pineapple-Mango Topping

Fresh pineapple, mango, lime juice and zest combine in this tropical sundae topping. If you have the time, toast shredded coconut to sprinkle on top.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1995

15 mins
4

  • Combine pineapple, mango, brown sugar, lime zest and lime juice in a small bowl. Stir until the sugar dissolves. Serve over frozen yogurt, garnished with mint sprigs if desired.

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 18.9g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 16.4g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 473.2IU; vitamin c 36.8mg; folate 25.8mcg; calcium 16.8mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 10.2mg; potassium 130.5mg; sodium 2.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 carbohydrate
