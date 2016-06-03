Coffee-Rum Sauce

Sliced bananas would be a delicious addition to this smooth, rich coffee-rum sauce. Serve over frozen yogurt.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996

total:
10 mins
Servings:
21

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk instant coffee and rum in a small bowl until the coffee dissolves. Whisk in sweetened condensed milk until well combined.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 11.3g; sugars 11g; fat 0.7g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 2.4mg; vitamin a iu 47.7IU; calcium 48.3mg; magnesium 12.6mg; potassium 187.1mg; sodium 19.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 carbohydrate
