Mexican Chocolate Sauce
Chocolate syrup makes a convenient base for a delicious sauce; cocoa powder deepens the chocolate flavor and cuts the sweetness without adding fat, and orange and cinnamon lend complexity.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 9.1g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 7.1g; fat 0.1g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 10.8IU; vitamin c 2.7mg; folate 1.9mcg; calcium 2.1mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 5.1mg; potassium 24.3mg; sodium 5.3mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 other carbohydrate