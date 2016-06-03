Mexican Chocolate Sauce

Chocolate syrup makes a convenient base for a delicious sauce; cocoa powder deepens the chocolate flavor and cuts the sweetness without adding fat, and orange and cinnamon lend complexity.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996

total:
10 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together cocoa, cornstarch and cinnamon in a small saucepan. Whisk in orange juice and zest and stir over medium-low heat until simmering and thickened. Add chocolate syrup and stir until the sauce is heated through. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 9.1g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 7.1g; fat 0.1g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 10.8IU; vitamin c 2.7mg; folate 1.9mcg; calcium 2.1mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 5.1mg; potassium 24.3mg; sodium 5.3mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate
