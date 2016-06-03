Praline Sauce

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This rich pecan topping is a saucy version of the traditional Louisiana confection. Add a splash of bourbon if you like. Serve over your favorite frozen yogurt or dip in banana slices.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add pecans and stir until the nuts are lightly toasted and fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove the pan from the heat; stir in brown sugar.

    Advertisement

  • Stir milk, cornstarch and salt together in a small cup; whisk into the brown sugar mixture. Return to the heat and whisk until the sauce is simmering and thick, about 1 minute. Serve warm over frozen yogurt.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 14.5g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 13.7g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 1.5mg; vitamin a iu 25.7IU; folate 0.8mcg; calcium 19.2mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 3.9mg; potassium 33.1mg; sodium 15.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022