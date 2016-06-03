Mango-Raspberry Compote

Lime zest, juice and a hint of sugar bring out the flavor of the mango and raspberries in this quick fruit sauce.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1995

10 mins
6

  • Combine mangoes, lime zest, lime juice and sugar in a medium bowl, stirring gently to combine. Put raspberries on top (do not stir them in.)

  • Just before serving, gently stir in the raspberries.

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 1; cover and refrigerate for up to 6 hours.

Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 20.9g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 17.4g; fat 0.6g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 1219.9IU; vitamin c 47.1mg; folate 52.7mcg; calcium 18mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 15.9mg; potassium 222.4mg; sodium 1.4mg.
1 fruit
