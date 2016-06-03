Radish Pickles

The rosy blush of these pickled radishes deepens as they sit, but if tossed with the dressing too far in advance, they will lose their crispness. Enjoy these pickled radishes in a salad, as part of a charcuterie board and more.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1995

10 mins
2 hrs
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together vinegar, sugar, ginger and salt in a small bowl until the sugar and salt dissolve. Add radishes and toss well. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 hours.

Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 hours.

1/4 cup
7 calories; carbohydrates 2g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 1.3g; vitamin c 12mg; calcium 13.3mg; iron 0.2mg; potassium 126.7mg; sodium 36.7mg.
free food
