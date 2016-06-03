Rice-Wine Vinegar Sauce

Japanese rice-wine vinegar is preferred for its delicate flavor. Serve with spring rolls or tossed in a grain and vegetable salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1995

total:
10 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Shake together all the ingredients in a screw-top jar until the sugar has dissolved.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
13 calories; carbohydrates 3.7g; sugars 2.8g; vitamin a iu 0.4IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; calcium 1.4mg; magnesium 0.3mg; potassium 4mg; sodium 144.1mg.
Exchanges:

none
