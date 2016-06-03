Scandinavian Rice Salad

Serve this Scandinavian-inspired salad for lunch on the patio, accompanied by some good rye bread or rye crisps.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1995

total:
1 hr
Servings:
4

  • Bring water to a boil in a saucepan. Stir in rice and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cover pan tightly. Cook until the rice is tender and has absorbed the water, 30 to 40 minutes. Rinse the rice under cold water until cool.

  • Combine the rice with peas, cucumber, dill, scallions and smoked salmon in a serving bowl.

  • Whisk together yogurt, oil, lemon zest and juice, pepper and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt In a small bowl,; pour over the salad and stir to combine.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate up to 1 hour ahead.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 41g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 6g; fat 9.3g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 3.2mg; vitamin a iu 996IU; vitamin c 9.9mg; folate 38.7mcg; calcium 89.1mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 24.3mg; potassium 222.4mg; sodium 569.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 starch, 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat
