Five-Vegetable Curry

Eggplant, potatoes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and green beans flavored with rich Indian spices yields a substantial dish. Make it a meal: Top with plain nonfat yogurt and serve with brown basmati rice.

Bharti Kirchner
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 1998

1 hr
4

  • Heat oil in a large high-sided skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat until very hot. Add garlic and ginger and cook until golden, about 1 minute. Add jalapeno, cumin and turmeric and stir to distribute evenly.

  • Add sugar, salt and water. Increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Add eggplant, potatoes, sweet potatoes and tomatoes. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, 15 to 20 minutes. Add green beans and simmer, covered, until the vegetables are tender, 15 to 18 minutes more.

  • Mash a few of the potatoes and sweet potatoes with the back of a spoon and mix into the sauce. Stir in almonds and garam masala (or curry powder). Remove from the heat. Let stand 10 minutes before serving to allow flavors to develop.

Note: Garam masala is a blend of spices used in Indian cooking, usually including cardamom, black pepper, cloves, nutmeg, fennel, cumin and coriander. Garam masala is available in the spice section of most supermarkets.

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 43.1g; dietary fiber 8.8g; sugars 12.7g; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 4466IU; vitamin c 36.4mg; folate 43.6mcg; calcium 51.9mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 48.8mg; potassium 1011.2mg; sodium 637.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 fat
