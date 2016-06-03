Five-Vegetable Curry

yummy & satisfying vegan dinnerI made a double recipe for a dinner party. I had one guest who was vegetarian, and one with allergies to dairy, egg, soy and gluten. This recipe worked for eveyone, and was super yummy too! I served with brown rice and Indian Mango Dal, and offered Cucumber Raita and store-bought mango chutney as condiments.Pros: yummy, filling, meat eaters like myself won't feel deprivedCons: all that chopping is pretty labor intensive when doubling or tripling the recipe for a big group