Green Bean Salad with Corn, Basil & Black Olives

This vibrant summer salad goes well with just about any entree. Be sure to get ultra-fresh beans and corn and blanch them just long enough to tenderize them and bring out their color. If they are available, use salt-cured black olives, which provide the best complement to the crisp vegetables.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

45 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Put a large pot of water on to boil. Fill another large pot half full with ice water. Blanch about half the green beans in the boiling water just until tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and plunge into the ice water. Transfer to a large bowl. Repeat with the remaining beans.

  • Return the water to a boil. Add corn and blanch until tender but still crisp, about 3 minutes. Drain and immediately plunge into the ice water. Cut the kernels off the cobs.

  • Add the corn to the beans in the bowl. Add bell pepper, onion, olives, basil, oil, vinegar, lemon juice and garlic; toss to mix well. Season with hot sauce, salt and pepper.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 2. Store green beans and corn separately, in plastic bags lined with paper towels, in the refrigerator for up to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

154 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 18.2g; dietary fiber 5.3g; sugars 7.1g; fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 864.5IU; vitamin c 28mg; folate 6.6mcg; calcium 63.7mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 4mg; potassium 447.3mg; sodium 145.9mg.
1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 2 fat
