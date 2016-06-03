Green Bean Salad with Corn, Basil & Black Olives

This is absolutely wonderful. We had it with dinner last night and it was a hit. I did not have any red pepper but added some sauteed mushrooms instead. Only had kahlari (?) olives so I used those. I had just picked up some nice fresh green beans from the farmer's market and did not watn to lose all the taste and nutrients in the boiling water so I steamed them for about 5 minutes instead. I also I had some light balsamic vinegrette drssing in the fridge so I used it. A great way to use the fesh corn on the cob I had bought. In a word.... Yummy!