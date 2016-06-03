Salad of Avocado & Romaine with Black Olive Dressing

John Willoughby helped to launch Cooks Illustrated, was executive editor at Gourmet and has authored several cookbooks, including Big Flavors of the Hot Sun, from which this salad was adapted for a March/April 1995 EatingWell story about olives. It's one of the favorites--chosen from more than 1,000 salad recipes--that we revisited in our 30th anniversary issue.

EatingWell Member
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1995; October 2020 30th Anniversary

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk orange juice, oil, olives, garlic and sugar in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Add avocado and onion; toss lightly to coat.

  • Spread romaine on a serving platter. Top with the avocado mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 4g; fat 17g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 776.4IU; vitamin c 12.8mg; folate 61.7mcg; calcium 21.8mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 20.2mg; potassium 484mg; sodium 268mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
