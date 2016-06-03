Salad of Avocado & Romaine with Black Olive Dressing
John Willoughby helped to launch Cooks Illustrated, was executive editor at Gourmet and has authored several cookbooks, including Big Flavors of the Hot Sun, from which this salad was adapted for a March/April 1995 EatingWell story about olives. It's one of the favorites--chosen from more than 1,000 salad recipes--that we revisited in our 30th anniversary issue.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1995; October 2020 30th Anniversary
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 cups
Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 4g; fat 17g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 776.4IU; vitamin c 12.8mg; folate 61.7mcg; calcium 21.8mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 20.2mg; potassium 484mg; sodium 268mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.