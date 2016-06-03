Tapenade with Crostini

Along the French Riviera, this black-olive spread invariably contains an anchovy or two, but you may do without.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1995

total:
20 mins
Servings:
36

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine olives, capers, rum (or brandy), oil, thyme, anchovy (if using), garlic and 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice in a food processor. Pulse until the mixture is finely chopped. Add breadcrumbs and pulse just until mixed. Season with pepper and additional lemon juice, if desired.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Slice bread diagonally into rounds about 1/2 inch thick. Arrange in a single layer on a large baking sheet. Bake until just beginning to brown, about 8 minutes. Spread tapenade on crostini just before serving.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the tapenade (Step 1) for up to 1 week. The crostini (Steps 2-3) may be baked several hours in advance, allowed to cool to room temperature, then wrapped and stored at room temperature.

Tip: To make fresh breadcrumbs: Trim crusts from firm sandwich bread. Tear bread into pieces and process in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. One slice of bread makes about 1/3 cup crumbs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
31 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 0.1g; fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 2.3IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.1mcg; calcium 0.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.3mg; potassium 0.9mg; sodium 71.3mg.
Free Food
