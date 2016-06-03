Tapenade with Crostini
Along the French Riviera, this black-olive spread invariably contains an anchovy or two, but you may do without.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1995
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the tapenade (Step 1) for up to 1 week. The crostini (Steps 2-3) may be baked several hours in advance, allowed to cool to room temperature, then wrapped and stored at room temperature.
Tip: To make fresh breadcrumbs: Trim crusts from firm sandwich bread. Tear bread into pieces and process in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. One slice of bread makes about 1/3 cup crumbs.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
31 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 0.1g; fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 2.3IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.1mcg; calcium 0.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.3mg; potassium 0.9mg; sodium 71.3mg.
Exchanges:
Free Food