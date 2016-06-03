Greek Tomato Sauce

Red wine, black olives and fragrant oregano bring tomato sauce to new heights.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1995

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until golden, about 30 seconds.

    Advertisement

  • Add marinara sauce, wine, olives and oregano; bring the sauce to a simmer and cook for 1 minute. Serve over cooked pasta, topped with feta cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 12.6g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 0.1g; fat 5.9g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 2.5mg; vitamin a iu 534.4IU; vitamin c 10.7mg; folate 2.3mcg; calcium 71.5mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 25.1mg; potassium 398.5mg; sodium 650.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022