Tomato & Fennel Sauce

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Fresh tomatoes and fresh fennel accented with fennel seeds bring the sauce alive. Serve over cooked pasta. Leftovers would be terrific served with cold roast beef.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1995

total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine marinara sauce, tomatoes, sliced fennel and fennel seeds in a saucepan. Bring to a simmer, reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sliced fennel is tender, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 11.4g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 2.1g; fat 2.2g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 951.1IU; vitamin c 16.5mg; folate 12.9mcg; calcium 42.4mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 24.9mg; potassium 477.8mg; sodium 473.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
