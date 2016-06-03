Tomato-Vodka Sauce

Penne is the traditional pasta shape to serve with this mildly hot and smoky tomato-vodka sauce.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1995

15 mins
4

  • Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add Canadian bacon and cook, stirring, until lightly colored, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until golden, about 30 more seconds.

  • Add spaghetti sauce, vodka and crushed red pepper and stir until heated through. Serve over cooked pasta.

129 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 11.2g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 0.1g; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 2.6mg; vitamin a iu 562.6IU; vitamin c 10.9mg; folate 0.5mcg; calcium 32.3mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 23.1mg; potassium 399.8mg; sodium 584.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 vegetable, 1 fat
