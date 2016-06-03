Spicy Sesame Chicken Soup

5 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This quick and easy spicy chicken soup recipe is made with leftover cooked chicken and is spiked with garlic, ginger and hot sauce.

Natalie Danford
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1995; updated October 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine broth, garlic and ginger in a Dutch oven; bring to a boil over high heat. Add rice, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the rice is tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Stir in soy sauce and sesame oil; add chile paste (or sauce) to taste. Add chicken and heat through. Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds.

    Advertisement

Tips

To toast sesame seeds, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

How to Poach Chicken Breasts

If you don't have leftover chicken but you want to make a recipe that calls for cooked chicken, the easiest way to cook it is to poach it. Place boneless, skinless chicken breasts in a medium skillet or saucepan. Add lightly salted water (or chicken broth) to cover and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer gently until the chicken is cooked through and no longer pink in the middle, 10 to 15 minutes. (1 pound raw chicken = about 2 1/2 cups chopped or shredded cooked chicken)

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
generous 1 cup
Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 17.9g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 1.3g; fat 2.5g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 19.8mg; vitamin a iu 55.1IU; vitamin c 3.2mg; folate 64mcg; calcium 29.1mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 25.2mg; potassium 391.5mg; sodium 857mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 1/2 lean meat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/22/2022