Korean Chicken Soup

5 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This quick and easy spicy chicken soup recipe is made with leftover cooked chicken and is spiked with garlic, ginger and hot sauce.

Natalie Danford

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
35 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine broth, garlic and ginger in a Dutch oven; bring to a boil over high heat. Add rice, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the rice is tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Stir in soy sauce and sesame oil; add chile paste (or sauce) to taste. Add chicken and heat through. Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds.

    Advertisement

Tips

How To Poach Chicken Breasts
If you don't have leftover chicken but you want to make a recipe that calls for cooked chicken, the easiest way to cook it is to poach it. Place boneless, skinless chicken breasts in a medium skillet or saucepan. Add lightly salted water (or chicken broth) to cover and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer gently until the chicken is cooked through and no longer pink in the middle, 10 to 15 minutes. (1 pound raw chicken = about 2 1/2 cups chopped or shredded cooked chicken)

Tip: To toast sesame seeds, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
generous 1 cup
Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 17.9g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 1.3g; fat 2.5g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 19.8mg; vitamin a iu 55.1IU; vitamin c 3.2mg; folate 64mcg; calcium 29.1mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 25.2mg; potassium 391.5mg; sodium 857mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 1/2 lean meat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022