Watercress Mayonnaise

Watercress adds a subtle peppery bite to a creamy sauce to serve with seafood and poultry.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1995

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir all ingredients together in a small bowl until creamy.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 4.3g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.8g; fat 6.3g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 154.1IU; vitamin c 3.8mg; folate 4mcg; calcium 9.8mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2mg; potassium 29.3mg; sodium 123.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat (mono)
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022