Jalapeño & Roasted Red Pepper Dip
The combination of ginger, garlic and jalapeños brings out the sweetness of roasted red peppers; serve with low-fat sesame crackers and crudités.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1994
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
19 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 3.1g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.6g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 177.1IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; folate 1.6mcg; calcium 7.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.9mg; potassium 11.7mg; sodium 126.5mg.
Exchanges:
Free Food