Jalapeño & Roasted Red Pepper Dip

The combination of ginger, garlic and jalapeños brings out the sweetness of roasted red peppers; serve with low-fat sesame crackers and crudités.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1994

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine roasted red peppers, garlic, ginger, jalapeno, scallion, soy sauce, vinegar and honey or sugar in a blender or food processor. Process until smooth. With the motor running, add breadcrumbs, a little at a time, until the dip is thick and creamy. Taste and adjust seasonings.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
19 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 3.1g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.6g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 177.1IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; folate 1.6mcg; calcium 7.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.9mg; potassium 11.7mg; sodium 126.5mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/06/2022