Creamy Horseradish-Herb Dip

Buttermilk and horseradish add tang to this simple dip that even the kids will love; serve it with an array of colorful crisp vegetables.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1994

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Put cream cheese in a small bowl and gradually stir in buttermilk until smooth. Add scallions (or chives), dill (or parsley) and horseradish, mixing well. Season with salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
13 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 0.8g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.5g; fat 0.9g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 3.2mg; vitamin a iu 48.2IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 2.3mcg; calcium 13mg; magnesium 1.2mg; potassium 23.2mg; sodium 46mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/06/2022