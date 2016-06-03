Creamy Horseradish-Herb Dip
Buttermilk and horseradish add tang to this simple dip that even the kids will love; serve it with an array of colorful crisp vegetables.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1994
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
13 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 0.8g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.5g; fat 0.9g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 3.2mg; vitamin a iu 48.2IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 2.3mcg; calcium 13mg; magnesium 1.2mg; potassium 23.2mg; sodium 46mg.
Exchanges:
Free Food