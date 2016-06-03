Dried Pear & Cranberry Chutney

No holiday dinner would be complete without a relish or chutney, and this one made with dried pears and cranberries is especially nice. This one is particularly quick because the dried fruits readily absorb the sweet, sour and spicy chutney seasonings.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine pears, cranberries, vinegar, sugar, ginger, garlic, crushed red pepper, peppercorns, orange zest and water in a heavy medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer, stirring. Cover and simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the fruit is tender, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • If the chutney has not thickened sufficiently, simmer it, uncovered, for a minute or two longer. Let cool, then discard the orange zest.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
33 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 8.4g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 7.2g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 15.9IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 0.1mcg; calcium 4.4mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 3mg; potassium 46.7mg; sodium 1.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022