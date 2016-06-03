Apricot Rum Balls
Quick and easy to make, these apricot-based bonbons are perfect for gifts or last-minute bake-sale contributions.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1994
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Tip: To toast hazelnuts: Spread nuts on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F, stirring once, until fragrant, 7 to 9 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 14.7g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 10.9g; fat 3g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 149IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 3.7mcg; calcium 15.8mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 5.2mg; potassium 169.8mg; sodium 8.9mg.
Exchanges:
1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fat