Apricot Rum Balls

Quick and easy to make, these apricot-based bonbons are perfect for gifts or last-minute bake-sale contributions.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1994

50 mins
24

  • Combine apricots and hazelnuts in a food processor; pulse just until finely chopped. Transfer to a medium bowl. Stir in sugar, rum and orange zest. Roll the mixture into 1-inch balls, arranging them close together in rows on a baking sheet; set aside.

  • Melt chocolate in the top of a double boiler over hot, not boiling, water. Remove the top pan from the heat and let stand for 1 minute to cool slightly. Dip a table knife into the melted chocolate and drizzle it decoratively over the tops of the candies. (Alternatively, spoon the chocolate into a plastic sandwich bag and cut a tiny hole in one corner. Pipe the chocolate over the candies.) Refrigerate until the chocolate has set, at least 30 minutes.

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Tip: To toast hazelnuts: Spread nuts on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F, stirring once, until fragrant, 7 to 9 minutes.

87 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 14.7g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 10.9g; fat 3g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 149IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 3.7mcg; calcium 15.8mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 5.2mg; potassium 169.8mg; sodium 8.9mg.
1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fat

