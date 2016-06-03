Creamy Herb Dip

A perennial favorite with kids, this all-purpose dip can also be used as a sandwich spread.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

15 mins
8

  • Place cream cheese in a small bowl and stir in buttermilk (or milk) until smooth. Mix in chives (or scallions), dill (or parsley), horseradish, sugar, salt and pepper.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

1 tablespoon
20 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 0.6g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.5g; fat 1.6g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 5.2mg; vitamin a iu 116IU; vitamin c 0.7mg; folate 1.5mcg; calcium 10.9mg; magnesium 1mg; potassium 18.1mg; sodium 76.7mg.
free food
