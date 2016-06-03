Pickled Beet Salad

Tangy horseradish and dill dress pickled beets in this simple, colorful side dish. Make it a meal: Serve alongside Smorgastarta.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

15 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain pickled beets, reserving 1/4 cup of the juice. Toss onions with the reserved pickled beet juice in a medium bowl and let stand for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, cut beet slices in half. Add to the onions along with horseradish, sour cream and dill (or parsley). Toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

112 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 25.6g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 20.2g; fat 0.9g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 2mg; vitamin a iu 74.6IU; vitamin c 6.1mg; folate 80.1mcg; calcium 33.3mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 34.2mg; potassium 413.7mg; sodium 170.2mg.
2 vegetable
