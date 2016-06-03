Zucchini & Mushroom Sauté

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996

total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over high heat. Add zucchini and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and basil and cook, stirring, until softened, about 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 2.8g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 1.8g; fat 2.6g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 141.7IU; vitamin c 11.2mg; folate 18.9mcg; calcium 11.4mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 13.4mg; potassium 239.7mg; sodium 78.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat

Reviews (3)

Reviews:
signalflags
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Make sure your pan is hot enough so that the vegetables brown quickly & don't steam & get soggy. I added half an onion diced before the mushrooms...so yummy! Quick & easy! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
11/10/2012
This was really good! I used baby portabella mushrooms and I too added grated parmesan cheese upon serving. The flavor was out of this world! I placed it on top of venison steak. We loved it! Read More
kae5303@hotmail.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Very simple yet very tasty!! I did add Parmesan to my husband's serving and he enjoyed it that way too!! Read More
