Ricotta Cassata

This no-bake take on a Sicilian classic will quickly become part of your dessert repertoire.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

35 mins
4

  • Whisk together ricotta, 1/4 cup confectioners' sugar, 1 tablespoon chocolate, amaretto and orange zest in a medium bowl until well combined.

  • Stir together brandy, coffee granules and water in a small bowl. Brush over the flat side of the ladyfingers.

  • Arrange 6 ladyfingers in a row on a serving plate, flat-side up. Spread with 1/3 of the ricotta mixture. Repeat layering twice. Set the remaining 6 ladyfingers on top, rounded-side up. Dust with confectioners' sugar and sprinkle with the remaining chocolate. Loosely cover with plastic wrap and chill for 20 minutes. Cut crosswise into 4 portions.

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 26.9g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 11.1g; fat 6.6g; saturated fat 3.6g; cholesterol 61.4mg; vitamin a iu 298.9IU; vitamin c 0.7mg; folate 28.5mcg; calcium 137.7mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 10.5mg; potassium 106.5mg; sodium 77.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 medium-fat meat

