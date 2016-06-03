Roasted Green Beans & Red Peppers

Roasting plentiful summer green beans with sweet bell pepper yields a delicious result.

total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

  • Preheat oven to 500F.

  • Toss green beans and bell pepper with oil and salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Spread in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet and roast at 500F until browned and tender, turning once halfway through cooking, about 10 minutes.

Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 9.1g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 2.9g; fat 3.9g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 1867.5IU; vitamin c 60.4mg; folate 46.4mcg; calcium 39.9mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 20mg; potassium 209.2mg; sodium 75.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
