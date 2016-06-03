Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette
Make a larger batch of this basic vinaigrette to have on hand for salads throughout the week.
115 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 3.7g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 0.8g; fat 10.8g; saturated fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 3070.7IU; vitamin c 19.1mg; folate 128.6mcg; calcium 62.9mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 27.2mg; potassium 358.3mg; sodium 188.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 fat