Mediterranean-Inspired Fish with Tomato-Olive Sauce

Rating: 5 stars Fast easy and tasty. I put some quinoa or rice into the rice cooker and made the dish very quickly - was out of the kitchen in 15 minutes (and I'm disabled). A few minutes later I returned to the kitchen and served myself. What could be better? I didn't have the wine or olives so I substituted capers for the olives and skipped the wine. At the end I sprinkled some fennel seeds on my portion. Pros: Easily adaptable to what is on hand Cons: None

Rating: 4 stars Tried it with vermouth This dish was delish & very satisfying. The orange zest adds a nice subtle note to the flavor. I added capers as suggested and I always use fire-roasted canned tomatoes. The substitution I made was to use vermouth in place of wine and the result was excellent. BTW used fresh cod as it was available and inexpensive. Pros: Only 5 PlusPoints (Weight Watchers)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of my favorite quick dinners these days. I add capers and roasted red peppers and substitute the olives with generous portions of two types of olive tapenade from Trader Joe's. Usually end up skipping the orange zest when I don't have oranges around.

Rating: 5 stars Sounds great! I think I will try this one.

Rating: 4 stars Great and Healthy Dish I used mahi mahi as directed but substituted capers for olives. (I didn't have any on hand.) I also used a can of organic fire roasted diced tomatoes. The recipe was easy and the fish had a light delicious taste. Pros: healthy easy

Rating: 5 stars This was a great recipe. I did make a few modifications just based on my preferences. I omitted the salt since there is already salt in the canned tomatoes. I also used more oregano and orange zest.