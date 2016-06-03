Mediterranean-Inspired Fish with Tomato-Olive Sauce

Rating: 4.71 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Inspired by dishes found in Catalonia, a region of northeastern Spain on the Mediterranean coast, fish gets baked directly in a zesty tomato-olive sauce to keep it moist and flavorful. You can also add capers, roasted peppers or sun-dried tomatoes to the sauce.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, March 1998

Credit: Ali Redmond

45 mins
2

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

  • Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes. Add wine and garlic and simmer for 30 seconds. Stir in tomatoes, olives, oregano and orange zest. Season with 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper.

  • Season fish with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Arrange the fish in a single layer in a pie pan or baking dish. Spoon the tomato mixture over the fish. Bake, uncovered, until the fish is just cooked through, 10 to 20 minutes. Divide the fish into 2 portions and serve with sauce.

Tips for Two: Leftover canned diced tomatoes can be refrigerated for up to 1 week or frozen for up to 3 months. Add to soups and salsa; use to bulk up marinara sauce; add to an omelet with sliced green onions and shredded pepper Jack cheese.

Tip: To pit olives: Press down on olives with the side of a heavy knife to split them open and make removing the pits easier.

176 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 5.3g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1.9g; fat 5.9g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 55.6mg; vitamin a iu 197.2IU; vitamin c 6.2mg; folate 21.6mcg; calcium 32.5mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 33.9mg; potassium 605.5mg; sodium 306.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
arvida224@gmail.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Fast easy and tasty. I put some quinoa or rice into the rice cooker and made the dish very quickly - was out of the kitchen in 15 minutes (and I'm disabled). A few minutes later I returned to the kitchen and served myself. What could be better? I didn't have the wine or olives so I substituted capers for the olives and skipped the wine. At the end I sprinkled some fennel seeds on my portion. Pros: Easily adaptable to what is on hand Cons: None Read More
Maggie_eats
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2012
Tried it with vermouth This dish was delish & very satisfying. The orange zest adds a nice subtle note to the flavor. I added capers as suggested and I always use fire-roasted canned tomatoes. The substitution I made was to use vermouth in place of wine and the result was excellent. BTW used fresh cod as it was available and inexpensive. Pros: Only 5 PlusPoints (Weight Watchers) Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This is one of my favorite quick dinners these days. I add capers and roasted red peppers and substitute the olives with generous portions of two types of olive tapenade from Trader Joe's. Usually end up skipping the orange zest when I don't have oranges around. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Sounds great! I think I will try this one. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
05/02/2013
Great and Healthy Dish I used mahi mahi as directed but substituted capers for olives. (I didn't have any on hand.) I also used a can of organic fire roasted diced tomatoes. The recipe was easy and the fish had a light delicious taste. Pros: healthy easy Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This was a great recipe. I did make a few modifications just based on my preferences. I omitted the salt since there is already salt in the canned tomatoes. I also used more oregano and orange zest. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This recipe works great on the BBQ. Lay the fish down on some foil cover in the sauce mixture turn over when half cooked and keep them covered. Absolutely the best BBQ fish you'll ever make impressive taste for such a simple dish. This recipe is one of the best. Read More
