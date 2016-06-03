Baked Fish with Tomato-Olive Sauce

Inspired by dishes found in Catalonia, a region of northeastern Spain on the Mediterranean coast, fish gets baked directly in a zesty tomato-olive sauce to keep it moist and flavorful. You can also add capers, roasted peppers or sun-dried tomatoes to the sauce.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, March 1998

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

  • Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes. Add wine and garlic and simmer for 30 seconds. Stir in tomatoes, olives, oregano and orange zest. Season with 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper.

  • Season fish with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Arrange the fish in a single layer in a pie pan or baking dish. Spoon the tomato mixture over the fish. Bake, uncovered, until the fish is just cooked through, 10 to 20 minutes. Divide the fish into 2 portions and serve with sauce.

Tips

Tips for Two: Leftover canned diced tomatoes can be refrigerated for up to 1 week or frozen for up to 3 months. Add to soups and salsa; use to bulk up marinara sauce; add to an omelet with sliced green onions and shredded pepper Jack cheese.

Tip: To pit olives: Press down on olives with the side of a heavy knife to split them open and make removing the pits easier.

176 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 5.3g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1.9g; fat 5.9g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 55.6mg; vitamin a iu 197.2IU; vitamin c 6.2mg; folate 21.6mcg; calcium 32.5mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 33.9mg; potassium 605.5mg; sodium 306.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
