Strawberries with Ginger & Pine Nuts

Crystallized ginger and orange juice add zing to fresh strawberries. Serve over grilled angel food cake for a special yet simple summer dessert.

20 mins
4

  • Hull and quarter strawberries. Coarsely chop the pine nuts and toast in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes. Let cool slightly and toss with the strawberries, orange juice, ginger and sugar. Let stand 10 minutes.

62 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 11.7g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 8.1g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 29.1IU; vitamin c 67.5mg; folate 29.1mcg; calcium 18.7mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 20.8mg; potassium 199.6mg; sodium 1.4mg.
1/2 fruit
