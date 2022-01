Rinse glutinous rice in a strainer under cold water, rubbing with your fingers to remove excess starch. (If using basmati rice, you do not need to rinse it.) Drain and transfer to a medium saucepan. Add water and salt. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. As soon as the water simmers, reduce heat to low and cover the pan. Cook until nearly all the water has been absorbed, 8 to 12 minutes.