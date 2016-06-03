Summer Blackberries

Sweet & Tart We are following one of EW's eating plans, this was noted as a breakfast component. I was of the mind to throw the blackberries in some cereal ;) but a little voice spurned me to do the recipe. I toasted a cinnamon raisin English muffin, with a little butter and served the blackberries up, in little mini bowls. Something looked missing ... so I added a dollop of Greek Yogurt with Honey. At first taste I felt I lost some of the blackberry flavor to the lemon juice/zest but as I ate, the berries and sugar came through ... this dish is Zesty & Sweet, definitely good for a breakfast accompaniment. This would equally serve as a dessert with some frozen yogurt or a scoop of ice cream! Pros: Quick - Refreshing