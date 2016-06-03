Summer Blackberries

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Orange and lemon juices add a citrusy punch to summer's best blackberries.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Directions

  • Combine orange juice, lemon zest, lemon juice and sugar in a medium serving bowl, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add blackberries and toss to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 15.1g; dietary fiber 5.5g; sugars 9.2g; fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 254.9IU; vitamin c 30.6mg; folate 31.3mcg; calcium 33.5mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 23.2mg; potassium 203mg; sodium 1.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit
