Easy Black-Eyed Pea Dip

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Need a little incentive to eat more vegetables? Keep this easy, healthful dip on hand--who knew that raw vegetables could be so addictive?

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
20

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place peas, parsley, lemon juice, oil, garlic, tarragon, salt and pepper in a food processor; process until smooth. Transfer to a serving bowl.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
31 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 3.5g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 0.1g; fat 1.4g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 81.3IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; folate 1.5mcg; calcium 5.3mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 0.6mg; potassium 7.6mg; sodium 69.8mg.
Free food
