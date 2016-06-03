Spinach Salad with Black Olive Vinaigrette

Good imported olives in a sophisticated dressing make eating your spinach a special pleasure.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk oil, vinegar (or lemon juice) and olives in a salad bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Add spinach, cucumbers and onions; toss well. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 3.5g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 0.9g; fat 12.2g; saturated fat 1.7g; vitamin a iu 4009.5IU; vitamin c 13.4mg; folate 87.7mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 37.6mg; potassium 285.2mg; sodium 271.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 2 fat
