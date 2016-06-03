Steamed Mussels in Tomato Broth
With fresh mussels increasingly available at supermarket fish counters, you can easily make this bistro favorite at home.
What Is the Best Method of Cooking Mussels?
There are many ways to cook mussels--you can add them to a paella, a seafood stew or even cook them in a slow-cooker. A classic and easy method is to steam mussels in a large pot with a lid or a Dutch oven. It only takes about 3 to 4 minutes to steam mussels, making it a quick and simple meal that you can make any day of the week.
What Type of Wine Should I Use?
You can use any type of dry white wine, such as chardonnay, sauvignon blanc or pinot grigio. If you prefer, you can replace the white wine with an equal amount of low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth plus 1 tablespoon of white wine vinegar or lemon juice for a touch of brightness and acidity to balance out the dish.
How to Serve Steamed Mussels in Tomato Broth
Serve the steamed mussels over your favorite pasta, with Crispy Oven-Baked Fries or with crusty bread to sop up the flavorful broth. Pair with a leafy green salad to round out the meal.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
To clean mussels, scrub them with a stiff brush under cold running water. Scrape off any barnacles using the shell of another mussel. Just before cooking, pull off the "beard" from each one. Discard any mussels with broken shells or any that do not close when tapped.
