Steamed Mussels in Tomato Broth

With fresh mussels increasingly available at supermarket fish counters, you can easily make this bistro favorite at home.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
What Is the Best Method of Cooking Mussels?

There are many ways to cook mussels--you can add them to a paella, a seafood stew or even cook them in a slow-cooker. A classic and easy method is to steam mussels in a large pot with a lid or a Dutch oven. It only takes about 3 to 4 minutes to steam mussels, making it a quick and simple meal that you can make any day of the week.

What Type of Wine Should I Use?

You can use any type of dry white wine, such as chardonnay, sauvignon blanc or pinot grigio. If you prefer, you can replace the white wine with an equal amount of low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth plus 1 tablespoon of white wine vinegar or lemon juice for a touch of brightness and acidity to balance out the dish.

How to Serve Steamed Mussels in Tomato Broth

Serve the steamed mussels over your favorite pasta, with Crispy Oven-Baked Fries or with crusty bread to sop up the flavorful broth. Pair with a leafy green salad to round out the meal.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Warm oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over low heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until golden, about 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, increase the heat to high and stir for 1 minute more. Pour in wine and bring to a boil.

  • Add mussels, cover and steam, occasionally giving the pot a vigorous shake, until all the mussels have opened, 3 to 4 minutes. Discard any that do not open. Transfer the mussels to a serving bowl. Spoon the broth over the mussels and sprinkle with parsley.

Equipment

Large pot or Dutch oven

Tip

To clean mussels, scrub them with a stiff brush under cold running water. Scrape off any barnacles using the shell of another mussel. Just before cooking, pull off the "beard" from each one. Discard any mussels with broken shells or any that do not close when tapped.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 28.1g; carbohydrates 14.6g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 3g; fat 6.4g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 63.5mg; vitamin a iu 1172.3IU; vitamin c 29.9mg; folate 101.8mcg; calcium 58.3mg; iron 8.1mg; magnesium 59.1mg; potassium 581.6mg; sodium 426.9mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 4 lean meat
