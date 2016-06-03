Stewed Rhubarb with Orange

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Tart rhubarb and sweet marmalade marry perfectly in this delicious compote. Try it stirred into plain Greek yogurt for a refreshing breakfast.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

15 mins
4

  • Combine rhubarb, marmalade, sugar, water, cinnamon and nutmeg in a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook until rhubarb is tender, 6 to 8 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

173 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 44.8g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 37.9g; fat 0.3g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 149.6IU; vitamin c 11.7mg; folate 12.2mcg; calcium 121.4mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 15.7mg; potassium 367.1mg; sodium 27.6mg.
1 1/2 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 vegetable
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022