Fruit Compote with Coconut

Get a vitamin-C boost when you toss strawberries, cantaloupe and kiwi with crystallized ginger and orange juice in this quick compote.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine strawberries, cantaloupe, kiwis, orange juice, ginger and sugar in a medium bowl. Stir gently. Serve in individual bowls, sprinkled with toasted coconut.

Tips

Tip: To toast coconut: Place coconut in a small dry skillet and cook, stirring often, until golden, about 5 minutes or spread in a shallow baking dish and bake at 350°F until light golden and fragrant, 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 21.2g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 15g; fat 1.5g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 1640.2IU; vitamin c 84.4mg; folate 24.1mcg; calcium 29.4mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 13.9mg; potassium 335mg; sodium 16.9mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate

