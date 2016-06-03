Pineapple-Mint Salad

Pineapple, red onion and mint are a fresh and tangy combination. Serve with just about any grilled meat or poultry or with Baja-Battered Fish.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine pineapple, onion, mint and salt in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 8.6g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 163.6IU; vitamin c 40.5mg; folate 19.7mcg; calcium 18.7mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 12.7mg; potassium 117.6mg; sodium 74.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022