Sesame Green Beans

Crank up your oven to 500°F and get ready for rich nutty-flavored green beans in no time. These are great served with an Asian themed dinner or leave out the sesame seeds and sesame oil and stick with salt and pepper seasoning for a more straightforward version.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1995

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 500F.

  • Toss green beans with olive oil. Spread in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast, turning once halfway through cooking, until tender and beginning to brown, about 10 minutes. Toss with sesame seeds, sesame oil, salt and pepper.

Tips

Tip: To toast sesame seeds: Place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 7.3g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 2.7g; fat 4.3g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 274.2IU; vitamin c 8.2mg; folate 1.5mcg; calcium 70mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 5.5mg; potassium 282.2mg; sodium 72.9mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable
