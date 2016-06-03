Sesame Green Beans
Crank up your oven to 500°F and get ready for rich nutty-flavored green beans in no time. These are great served with an Asian themed dinner or leave out the sesame seeds and sesame oil and stick with salt and pepper seasoning for a more straightforward version.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1995
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: To toast sesame seeds: Place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 7.3g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 2.7g; fat 4.3g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 274.2IU; vitamin c 8.2mg; folate 1.5mcg; calcium 70mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 5.5mg; potassium 282.2mg; sodium 72.9mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable