New Potatoes & Sugar Snap Peas
Fragrant with fresh mint, this one-pot side dish will have everyone thinking spring.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 22.9g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 3.5g; fat 2.1g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 5.1mg; vitamin a iu 682.6IU; vitamin c 20.1mg; folate 23.5mcg; calcium 57.9mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 26.8mg; potassium 529.7mg; sodium 609.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 starch, 1 vegetable