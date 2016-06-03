New Potatoes & Sugar Snap Peas

Fragrant with fresh mint, this one-pot side dish will have everyone thinking spring.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
20 mins
Servings: 4
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes in a small saucepan, cover with water and add 1 teaspoon salt; bring to a boil. Cook over medium heat just until tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Add peas, cover and cook for 2 minutes more. Drain, add butter, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and mint. Heat for 1 minute and toss gently. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 22.9g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 3.5g; fat 2.1g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 5.1mg; vitamin a iu 682.6IU; vitamin c 20.1mg; folate 23.5mcg; calcium 57.9mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 26.8mg; potassium 529.7mg; sodium 609.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 vegetable
