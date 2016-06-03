Braised Scallions & Peas

Scallions aren't just a garnish--here we saute them with peas for a quick and easy side dish.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

10 mins
4

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add scallions with water still clinging to them and cover. Reduce heat to low and cook until scallions are almost tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in peas, cover and cook until peas are heated through, about 2 more minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

66 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 3.1g; fat 2.6g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 1288IU; vitamin c 17.3mg; folate 56.2mcg; calcium 50.9mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 20.8mg; potassium 217.8mg; sodium 118.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
