Orange-Caramel Sauce

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Try this orange-flavored caramel sauce as a graceful finish to poached pears, profiteroles or frozen yogurt.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sugar and salt with water in a heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Cook, without stirring, until it turns a deep amber color, 8 to 10 minutes. Do not burn. Remove from the heat and carefully swirl in the remaining 1 tablespoon water to stop the cooking; be careful, it will spatter.

    Advertisement

  • Cool 2 minutes, then gradually stir in evaporated milk. Return pan to very low heat and stir to dissolve the caramel; the mixture must not boil. Remove from the heat and stir in orange-juice concentrate.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
57 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 13.9g; sugars 13.8g; cholesterol 0.3mg; vitamin a iu 34.1IU; vitamin c 1.6mg; folate 1.5mcg; calcium 23.7mg; magnesium 2.5mg; potassium 33.2mg; sodium 27.5mg.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022