No-Cook Raspberry Coulis

Because it's uncooked, the taste of this raspberry sauce is fresh and flavorful; try it with fresh fruits, soufflés, ice cream and chocolate desserts.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

10 mins
10 mins
21
21

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the raspberries and sugar in a food processor or blender and puree until smooth. Strain through a fine-meshed sieve into a bowl. Stir in Chambord, if using. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

1 tablespoon
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
21 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 5.2g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 3.9g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 5.7IU; vitamin c 4.5mg; folate 3.6mcg; calcium 4.4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3.8mg; potassium 26.2mg; sodium 0.2mg.
free food

free food
