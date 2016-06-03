No-Cook Raspberry Coulis
Because it's uncooked, the taste of this raspberry sauce is fresh and flavorful; try it with fresh fruits, soufflés, ice cream and chocolate desserts.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
21 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 5.2g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 3.9g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 5.7IU; vitamin c 4.5mg; folate 3.6mcg; calcium 4.4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3.8mg; potassium 26.2mg; sodium 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
free food